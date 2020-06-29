77 Mill Pond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Light, Bright & Totally On Trend. Perfect Executive or Corporate Housing with Luxury Pool & Outdoor Entertaining Area with Living Area & Fireplace. Exclusive Gated Willow Pond in the Heart Of Frisco's Most Popular Area Features 3 Par Golf Course, Catch & Release Fishing Ponds, Waterfalls, Walking Path. Designer Finishes, Wine Grotto, GameRoom with Bar, 3rd Bedroom can Also Be a Media Room, Both HVAC's & Pool Pump approx. 6 years old. Pool & Lawn Care Included. Can Do Partially Furnished or Not. This is a one year only lease. Owner will be moving back.

Showings begin Saturday, June 22nd, 2019