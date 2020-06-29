All apartments in Frisco
Location

77 Mill Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Light, Bright & Totally On Trend. Perfect Executive or Corporate Housing with Luxury Pool & Outdoor Entertaining Area with Living Area & Fireplace. Exclusive Gated Willow Pond in the Heart Of Frisco's Most Popular Area Features 3 Par Golf Course, Catch & Release Fishing Ponds, Waterfalls, Walking Path. Designer Finishes, Wine Grotto, GameRoom with Bar, 3rd Bedroom can Also Be a Media Room, Both HVAC's & Pool Pump approx. 6 years old. Pool & Lawn Care Included. Can Do Partially Furnished or Not. This is a one year only lease. Owner will be moving back.
Showings begin Saturday, June 22nd, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Mill Pond Drive have any available units?
77 Mill Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Mill Pond Drive have?
Some of 77 Mill Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Mill Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
77 Mill Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Mill Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 77 Mill Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 77 Mill Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 77 Mill Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 77 Mill Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Mill Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Mill Pond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 77 Mill Pond Drive has a pool.
Does 77 Mill Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 77 Mill Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Mill Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Mill Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

