Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking

Immaculate 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bath. The master bedrm is downstairs. Game room upstairs with ton of storage. Wood flooring in formal dining and living areas. Kitchen has Granite CC and SS Appl. House has a tankless water heating system. The rear entry boasts of electric gate and has over-sized parking. Close to all the jobs in Plano, Frisco , DNT and new Toyota headquarters and cowboys stadium.