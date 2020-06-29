All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7507 Sonoma Valley Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:42 PM

7507 Sonoma Valley Drive

7507 Sonoma Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7507 Sonoma Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, completely renovated, 1-story home in Frisco ready for immediate move-in. Designer paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, wood floors, and many other upgrades throughout. New roof, exterior siding, and 9 foot fence with motorized gate for added privacy in the large backyard on a corner lot. Large covered patio to stay cool in the backyard. Highly reviewed Frisco ISD. Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Dryer included with the lease. Easy and easy access to major roads and amenities including Preston, Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, and Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive have any available units?
7507 Sonoma Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive have?
Some of 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Sonoma Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 Sonoma Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District