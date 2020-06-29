7507 Sonoma Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, completely renovated, 1-story home in Frisco ready for immediate move-in. Designer paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, wood floors, and many other upgrades throughout. New roof, exterior siding, and 9 foot fence with motorized gate for added privacy in the large backyard on a corner lot. Large covered patio to stay cool in the backyard. Highly reviewed Frisco ISD. Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Dryer included with the lease. Easy and easy access to major roads and amenities including Preston, Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, and Hwy 75.