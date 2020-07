Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Beautifully updated with fresh paint and plush carpet. Large kitchen with cabinets galore open and spacious island. Master is oversized with sitting area and master bath offers separate sinks, garden tub, oversized shower and walk-in closet. Gameroom is a great retreat for fun and games. Utility room is conveniently located upstairs with bedrooms. Neighborhood is centrally located in preferred Frisco ISD. NO PETS and NO SMOKING!