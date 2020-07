7414 WRIGHT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

GORGEOUS HOME!!CLOSE TO 121- FEATURES: VAULTED CEILING WITH BEAMS IN FAMILY ROOM AND STONE FIREPLACE- NAIL DOWN HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY, DINING, HALLWAYS, FAMILY ROOM-EN-SUITE BEDROOM D0WN WITH SHOWER-APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED- WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR...MASTER HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND BEDROOM IS LOCATED IN REAR FOR PRIVACY-LARGE CHEFS KITCHEN-LG ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS-POT DRAWERS,-GRANITE COUNTER TOPS-PULL OUT TRASH DRAWER-MUD BENCH -KITCHEN HAS OFFICE OR BAR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - A MEDIA ROOM WITH SCREEN-3D PROJECTOR, and EYE GLASSES FOR VIEWING. SPEAKERS are INCLUDED - COMMUNITY POOL & ELEMENTARY school IN COMMUNITY