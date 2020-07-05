7217 Napa Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled and re-styled to be on trend with today's look and lifestyle! Immediately enter to 10-foot ceilings with 9-inch single stage crown moldings throughout that give a modern, yet elegant, feel to this well-appointed home. The kitchen is open to the den and features stainless appliances & granite countertops. The focal point of the den is the fireplace with gas logs and this room is a great family gathering place. The second living area serves well as a study, formal living or 4th bedroom. Both baths are upgraded with furniture style vanities, quartz countertops & brushed nickel fixtures. Exterior highlights include recent roof & paint, 8-foot board on board fence & fully sprinklered yard.