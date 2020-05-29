All apartments in Frisco
7216 Anastasia Lane

7216 Anastasia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Anastasia Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Elegant, simple, full of natural light house in well located community of Richwoods. Barely lived in. It gives every single functional room that is needed. Full of upgrades. Upstairs has game room, media room and a flex room that can be used an endless list of functions. Close to schools, highways, Plano HQ area, shopping, etc. etc. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, media room equipments is can be made available as part of lease. Email pet details for approval. Please check schools with Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Anastasia Lane have any available units?
7216 Anastasia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Anastasia Lane have?
Some of 7216 Anastasia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Anastasia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Anastasia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Anastasia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Anastasia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Anastasia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7216 Anastasia Lane offers parking.
Does 7216 Anastasia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7216 Anastasia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Anastasia Lane have a pool?
No, 7216 Anastasia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Anastasia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7216 Anastasia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Anastasia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 Anastasia Lane has units with dishwashers.

