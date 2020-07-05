7072 Chinquapin Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stop by this clean and freshly painted home with neutral color scheme in great neighborhood ! Kitchen features granite tops, stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, pantry, and large island with breakfast bar! Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths! Wood flooring thru out the rest of the home! Hard floor surfaces equal super easy maintenance! Split Master Bedroom in this great open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage home that has lots of natural light! Close to Community pool, pond, Warren Sports Complex, Pizza Hut Park, dining , and shopping! Easy highway access and Frisco schools!