7012 Stoneridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage yoga

Completely renovated home with new appliances, new granite counters, new roof, new carpet, new paint, new gutters and new sod in the backyard. 2 living areas, breakfast room and formal dining, gas logs in fireplace, full size utility room, powder bath, attached garage. Master suite down, upstairs 4 beds, 2 baths, study and open game room. Convenient to shopping, yoga studio, schools and walk-bike trail that leads to J C Grant Neighborhood Park

Owner will maintain the yard and all landscaping. For Lease - 12 months, no extensions available.