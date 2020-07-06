All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:43 AM

7012 Stoneridge Drive

7012 Stoneridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7012 Stoneridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
yoga
Completely renovated home with new appliances, new granite counters, new roof, new carpet, new paint, new gutters and new sod in the backyard. 2 living areas, breakfast room and formal dining, gas logs in fireplace, full size utility room, powder bath, attached garage. Master suite down, upstairs 4 beds, 2 baths, study and open game room. Convenient to shopping, yoga studio, schools and walk-bike trail that leads to J C Grant Neighborhood Park
Owner will maintain the yard and all landscaping. For Lease - 12 months, no extensions available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Stoneridge Drive have any available units?
7012 Stoneridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Stoneridge Drive have?
Some of 7012 Stoneridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Stoneridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Stoneridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Stoneridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Stoneridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7012 Stoneridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Stoneridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7012 Stoneridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Stoneridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Stoneridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7012 Stoneridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Stoneridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7012 Stoneridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Stoneridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 Stoneridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

