7012 Stoneridge Drive

Amenities
Completely renovated home with new appliances, new granite counters, new roof, new carpet, new paint, new gutters and new sod in the backyard. 2 living areas, breakfast room and formal dining, gas logs in fireplace, full size utility room, powder bath, attached garage. Master suite down, upstairs 4 beds, 2 baths, study and open game room. Convenient to shopping, yoga studio, schools and walk-bike trail that leads to J C Grant Neighborhood Park
Owner will maintain the yard and all landscaping. For Lease - 12 months, no extensions available.