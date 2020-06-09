All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:36 AM

6800 Waverly Lane

6800 Waverly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Waverly Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beautifully updated home is in a prime location within the Frisco ISD. The family room is accommodated with a beautiful wood flooring & fireplace! High ceiling and large windows provided with great natural lighting to illuminate the spacious kitchen. The kitchen has nice solid color & beautiful granite counter tops, pull out drawers, and a huge breakfast area! The wall to wall window which offers a beautiful view of the back yard. The private master suite is separate from the other rooms and it contains a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and great walk-in closet. With mature trees in the back, the spacious backyard is a great place for your summer cookout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Waverly Lane have any available units?
6800 Waverly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Waverly Lane have?
Some of 6800 Waverly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Waverly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Waverly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Waverly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Waverly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6800 Waverly Lane offer parking?
No, 6800 Waverly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Waverly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Waverly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Waverly Lane have a pool?
No, 6800 Waverly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Waverly Lane have accessible units?
No, 6800 Waverly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Waverly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Waverly Lane has units with dishwashers.

