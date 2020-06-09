6800 Waverly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beautifully updated home is in a prime location within the Frisco ISD. The family room is accommodated with a beautiful wood flooring & fireplace! High ceiling and large windows provided with great natural lighting to illuminate the spacious kitchen. The kitchen has nice solid color & beautiful granite counter tops, pull out drawers, and a huge breakfast area! The wall to wall window which offers a beautiful view of the back yard. The private master suite is separate from the other rooms and it contains a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and great walk-in closet. With mature trees in the back, the spacious backyard is a great place for your summer cookout.