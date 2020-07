Amenities

Come home to a resort style active adult community (55+) with quick access - The gorgeous 2 beds + Study. This home features golf course, greenbelt view from the master, living and dining. The inside view invites you to enjoy the outside under the covered patio. Enjoy community indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, state of the art exercise facility, scenic trails, club house. Lease includes use of amenities. Get discounted rate for golf.