6563 Longhorn Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Prime location surrounded by prestigious gated communities. West Frisco easy access to Tollway, Frisco Square, and The Star of Frisco - Home of the Cowboys. Updated laminate wood floor, New Carpet in bedrooms. Open kitchen has 42 Maple Cabinets, Corian Counter. Split Master suite with walk-in closet, bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. One bedroom has walk-in closets. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Vaulted Ceiling with Decor Details. Spacious Family area overlooking large fenced-in backyard. Community Playground and walking trail. Don't miss! Call this home today! Home is zoned for Bright Academy, Frisco High IB program. Front room painted to neutral color.