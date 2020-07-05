All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:56 AM

6563 Longhorn Trail

6563 Longhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6563 Longhorn Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Prime location surrounded by prestigious gated communities. West Frisco easy access to Tollway, Frisco Square, and The Star of Frisco - Home of the Cowboys. Updated laminate wood floor, New Carpet in bedrooms. Open kitchen has 42 Maple Cabinets, Corian Counter. Split Master suite with walk-in closet, bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. One bedroom has walk-in closets. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Vaulted Ceiling with Decor Details. Spacious Family area overlooking large fenced-in backyard. Community Playground and walking trail. Don't miss! Call this home today! Home is zoned for Bright Academy, Frisco High IB program. Front room painted to neutral color.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6563 Longhorn Trail have any available units?
6563 Longhorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6563 Longhorn Trail have?
Some of 6563 Longhorn Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6563 Longhorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6563 Longhorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 Longhorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6563 Longhorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6563 Longhorn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6563 Longhorn Trail offers parking.
Does 6563 Longhorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6563 Longhorn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 Longhorn Trail have a pool?
No, 6563 Longhorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6563 Longhorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 6563 Longhorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 Longhorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6563 Longhorn Trail has units with dishwashers.

