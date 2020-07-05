6563 Longhorn Trail

Amenities
Prime location surrounded by prestigious gated communities. West Frisco easy access to Tollway, Frisco Square, and The Star of Frisco - Home of the Cowboys. Updated laminate wood floor, New Carpet in bedrooms. Open kitchen has 42 Maple Cabinets, Corian Counter. Split Master suite with walk-in closet, bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. One bedroom has walk-in closets. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Vaulted Ceiling with Decor Details. Spacious Family area overlooking large fenced-in backyard. Community Playground and walking trail. Don't miss! Call this home today! Home is zoned for Bright Academy, Frisco High IB program. Front room painted to neutral color.