Frisco, TX
6410 Werburg Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:36 AM

6410 Werburg Street

6410 Werburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Werburg Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 5 BR, 4.2 baths, 6 living areas. Elegant entrance, dual staircases and marble-tile floors, hand-scraped wood floors, and soaring ceilings. Master BR has private exercise room and luxurious bath. Also 2nd BR w-bath down, 3 large BRs up with media and gameroom. Kitchen features Thermador built-in fridge, commercial gas range plus double ovens, trash compactor, mini drink fridge with icemaker, huge walk-in pantry. Everything you want and Richwoods community! Over $250k in custom plan changes, additions, and upgrades...stucco exterior, barrel tile roof, covered patio and arbor, outdoor kitchen, corner lot. Avail for lease or sale, or lease-to-own. Community POOL, clubhouse, dog park, playgrounds...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

