6109 Wilmington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath single story home for lease in Frisco Plantation Resort Golf Course Community. Updates throughout the entire house with the new carpet, wood floors, paint. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar and opens up to a cozy breakfast nook with bay windows overlooking the backyard. The fenced backyard overlooks to Green Belt, with plenty of space on the patio and grass to enjoy the quiet greenery of the surrounding area. Amazing location close to SH 121 and many shopping and dining areas, and is a part of Frisco ISD.