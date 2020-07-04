All apartments in Frisco
6109 Wilmington Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 AM

6109 Wilmington Drive

6109 Wilmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Wilmington Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath single story home for lease in Frisco Plantation Resort Golf Course Community. Updates throughout the entire house with the new carpet, wood floors, paint. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar and opens up to a cozy breakfast nook with bay windows overlooking the backyard. The fenced backyard overlooks to Green Belt, with plenty of space on the patio and grass to enjoy the quiet greenery of the surrounding area. Amazing location close to SH 121 and many shopping and dining areas, and is a part of Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Wilmington Drive have any available units?
6109 Wilmington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Wilmington Drive have?
Some of 6109 Wilmington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Wilmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Wilmington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Wilmington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Wilmington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6109 Wilmington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Wilmington Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 Wilmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Wilmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Wilmington Drive have a pool?
No, 6109 Wilmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Wilmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Wilmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Wilmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Wilmington Drive has units with dishwashers.

