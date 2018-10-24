All apartments in Frisco
5865 Potter Road

5865 Potter Road · No Longer Available
Location

5865 Potter Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! If you’ve been looking for a house that has it all, look no further! This 3600+ sqft. home rests on a corner lot and has no adjoining neighbors on either side. The property also has an oversized backyard and driveway with electric sliding gate for access as well as a large concrete slab that is great for a variety of different sports, entertainment, patio, etc. The floorplan is just as spacious and offers five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, gameroom, media room, formal dining, and breakfast nook. This is a MUST see and will not last long as not many five bedroom homes come on the market for lease and especially as nice as this one. MOVE IN TODAY!! Rent includes HOA dues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Potter Road have any available units?
5865 Potter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 Potter Road have?
Some of 5865 Potter Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Potter Road currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Potter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Potter Road pet-friendly?
No, 5865 Potter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5865 Potter Road offer parking?
Yes, 5865 Potter Road offers parking.
Does 5865 Potter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5865 Potter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Potter Road have a pool?
No, 5865 Potter Road does not have a pool.
Does 5865 Potter Road have accessible units?
No, 5865 Potter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Potter Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5865 Potter Road has units with dishwashers.

