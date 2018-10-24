5865 Potter Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! If you’ve been looking for a house that has it all, look no further! This 3600+ sqft. home rests on a corner lot and has no adjoining neighbors on either side. The property also has an oversized backyard and driveway with electric sliding gate for access as well as a large concrete slab that is great for a variety of different sports, entertainment, patio, etc. The floorplan is just as spacious and offers five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, gameroom, media room, formal dining, and breakfast nook. This is a MUST see and will not last long as not many five bedroom homes come on the market for lease and especially as nice as this one. MOVE IN TODAY!! Rent includes HOA dues!