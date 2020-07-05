All apartments in Frisco
5800 Charleston Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:23 AM

5800 Charleston Drive

5800 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Charleston Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
Golf course views! Striking two story custom home in sought after Plantation Resort offering two master suites - first and second floors. Stacked formals with designer paint, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, laminate floors. Gourmet kitchen boasts stained cabs, ss blt-in oven and micro, c-tile flrs open to fam. rm with brick fp, laminate flrs. Romantic master suite is down with lux.master bath offering his-her sinks,jac tub, sep. shower,c-tle floors, two inch blinds. Second master suite (up) accented by clg fan, laminate flrs with access to full bath. Three additional bdrms and gameroom are up with laminate flrs. Community pool, tennis courts, playground and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Charleston Drive have any available units?
5800 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 5800 Charleston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Charleston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5800 Charleston Drive offer parking?
No, 5800 Charleston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Charleston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Charleston Drive has a pool.
Does 5800 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 5800 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.

