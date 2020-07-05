5800 Charleston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room playground pool tennis court

Golf course views! Striking two story custom home in sought after Plantation Resort offering two master suites - first and second floors. Stacked formals with designer paint, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, laminate floors. Gourmet kitchen boasts stained cabs, ss blt-in oven and micro, c-tile flrs open to fam. rm with brick fp, laminate flrs. Romantic master suite is down with lux.master bath offering his-her sinks,jac tub, sep. shower,c-tle floors, two inch blinds. Second master suite (up) accented by clg fan, laminate flrs with access to full bath. Three additional bdrms and gameroom are up with laminate flrs. Community pool, tennis courts, playground and golf course.