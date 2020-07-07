5720 Frisco Square Blvd

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
-------------------------------------------------
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Faux Wood Flooring Throughout (minus bedrooms)
Granite Countertops Throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Under-mounted sinks
Pendant Lighting
14ft Ceilings in Select Apartment Homes
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Direct Access Private Parking Garage
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
2-Tier Resort-Style Saltwater Pool With Water Feature
Private Cabanas
Outdoor Kitchen
Pendant Lighting
Movie Theater
Conference Center
Pet-Friendly Community
Pet Park
Walking Distance To Toyota Stadium
Concierge Service Available