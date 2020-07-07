5720 Frisco Square Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport concierge dog park gym parking pool garage media room

Hello!



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Faux Wood Flooring Throughout (minus bedrooms)



Granite Countertops Throughout



Stainless Steel Appliances



Under-mounted sinks



Pendant Lighting



14ft Ceilings in Select Apartment Homes



Community Amenities



Direct Access Private Parking Garage



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



2-Tier Resort-Style Saltwater Pool With Water Feature



Private Cabanas



Outdoor Kitchen



Pendant Lighting



Movie Theater



Conference Center



Pet-Friendly Community



Pet Park



Walking Distance To Toyota Stadium



Concierge Service Available



