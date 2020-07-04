Golf course lot! Beautiful and amazing view in the hole # 3! Immaculate clean house with beautiful covered patio with golf course view. Open design. Stainless Appliances. Center of Frisco and top rated school district. The house will be professional clean and carpet steam clean before new tenant move in. Kitchens and bathrooms will be re-caulking soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5716 Charleston have any available units?
5716 Charleston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Charleston have?
Some of 5716 Charleston's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Charleston currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Charleston is not currently offering any rent specials.