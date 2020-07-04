All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5716 Charleston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5716 Charleston
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:51 PM

5716 Charleston

5716 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5716 Charleston Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Golf course lot! Beautiful and amazing view in the hole # 3! Immaculate clean house with beautiful covered patio with golf course view. Open design. Stainless Appliances. Center of Frisco and top rated school district. The house will be professional clean and carpet steam clean before new tenant move in. Kitchens and bathrooms will be re-caulking soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Charleston have any available units?
5716 Charleston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Charleston have?
Some of 5716 Charleston's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Charleston currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Charleston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Charleston pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Charleston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5716 Charleston offer parking?
Yes, 5716 Charleston offers parking.
Does 5716 Charleston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Charleston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Charleston have a pool?
No, 5716 Charleston does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Charleston have accessible units?
No, 5716 Charleston does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Charleston have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 Charleston does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District