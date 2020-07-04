5716 Charleston

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Golf course lot! Beautiful and amazing view in the hole # 3! Immaculate clean house with beautiful covered patio with golf course view. Open design. Stainless Appliances. Center of Frisco and top rated school district. The house will be professional clean and carpet steam clean before new tenant move in. Kitchens and bathrooms will be re-caulking soon.