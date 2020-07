Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and beautiful house with a breathtaking view of Golf Course, and plenty of natural light. Master suite with covered balcony upstairs overlooking the golf course. Master bath has separate vanity and large walk in closet. Open and bright living room and kitchen. One bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Exemplary Frisco schools. You just have to see it for yourself. This is a gem. $40 application fee.

Tenants and tenant’s agent verify schools and measurements.