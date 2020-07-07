All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5667 Miramar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5667 Miramar Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:11 AM

5667 Miramar Drive

5667 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
Stonebriar
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5667 Miramar Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sought after luxury gated comm, with home facing HOA park! Beautiful Hawkins-Wellwood home has European architecture with soaring ceilings & tons of natural light throughout. Fresh Paint, carpet in master bedroom, 2017. SS frig, KIT back splash and light fixtures, 2017. Perfect blend of living & entertaining. HDWD floors. Master BDRM, Guest BDRM, LR, DR, DEN and study on 1st floor. Custom lighting. Wonderful floor plan with privacy. All BDRMS, with attached bathrooms. Close to Shops of Legacy, Legacy West and Cowboy Ford Center! Very Private, low maintenance backyard with large covered outdoor space. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Property is subject to HOA, but seller pays all HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 Miramar Drive have any available units?
5667 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5667 Miramar Drive have?
Some of 5667 Miramar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5667 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5667 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5667 Miramar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5667 Miramar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5667 Miramar Drive offers parking.
Does 5667 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5667 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 5667 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5667 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5667 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5667 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5667 Miramar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District