5667 Miramar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sought after luxury gated comm, with home facing HOA park! Beautiful Hawkins-Wellwood home has European architecture with soaring ceilings & tons of natural light throughout. Fresh Paint, carpet in master bedroom, 2017. SS frig, KIT back splash and light fixtures, 2017. Perfect blend of living & entertaining. HDWD floors. Master BDRM, Guest BDRM, LR, DR, DEN and study on 1st floor. Custom lighting. Wonderful floor plan with privacy. All BDRMS, with attached bathrooms. Close to Shops of Legacy, Legacy West and Cowboy Ford Center! Very Private, low maintenance backyard with large covered outdoor space. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Property is subject to HOA, but seller pays all HOA dues.