5585 Imperial Meadow Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful home in highly sought after Tuscany Meadows. Open floor plan with large family room and combo living & dining is great for entertaining. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet spaces. Split bedrooms with good sizes. First floor with extensive laminate wood floor. Second floor is a huge game room or media room. Excellent Frisco schools. Convenient location. Minutes to malls and highways. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.