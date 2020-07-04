Beautiful home in highly sought after Tuscany Meadows. Open floor plan with large family room and combo living & dining is great for entertaining. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet spaces. Split bedrooms with good sizes. First floor with extensive laminate wood floor. Second floor is a huge game room or media room. Excellent Frisco schools. Convenient location. Minutes to malls and highways. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have any available units?
5585 Imperial Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have?
Some of 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5585 Imperial Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
