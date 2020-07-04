All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5585 Imperial Meadow Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:58 PM

5585 Imperial Meadow Drive

5585 Imperial Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5585 Imperial Meadow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful home in highly sought after Tuscany Meadows. Open floor plan with large family room and combo living & dining is great for entertaining. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet spaces. Split bedrooms with good sizes. First floor with extensive laminate wood floor. Second floor is a huge game room or media room. Excellent Frisco schools. Convenient location. Minutes to malls and highways. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have any available units?
5585 Imperial Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have?
Some of 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5585 Imperial Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5585 Imperial Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District