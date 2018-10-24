All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:31 PM

5508 Somerville Drive

5508 Somerville Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5508 Somerville Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home, like new, and MOVE IN READY!! Located in an upscale and quiet gated community, this home is neutral through-out and boasts a stone and wood plank entry with stylish front door glass insert. This home is nestled up against a secluded wooded preserve and within a quick walk of Hidden Cove Marina and Park.
Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite island kitchen, and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to a spacious dining area and family room with a fireplace. Windows showcase a relaxing covered patio, fenced grass yard, and overlook a wooded preserve near the lake.
Luxurious master bedroom has large private bay windows, separate garden tub and shower, and his and hers vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Somerville Drive have any available units?
5508 Somerville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Somerville Drive have?
Some of 5508 Somerville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Somerville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Somerville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Somerville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5508 Somerville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5508 Somerville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Somerville Drive offers parking.
Does 5508 Somerville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Somerville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Somerville Drive have a pool?
No, 5508 Somerville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Somerville Drive have accessible units?
No, 5508 Somerville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Somerville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Somerville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

