5508 Somerville Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home, like new, and MOVE IN READY!! Located in an upscale and quiet gated community, this home is neutral through-out and boasts a stone and wood plank entry with stylish front door glass insert. This home is nestled up against a secluded wooded preserve and within a quick walk of Hidden Cove Marina and Park.

Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite island kitchen, and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to a spacious dining area and family room with a fireplace. Windows showcase a relaxing covered patio, fenced grass yard, and overlook a wooded preserve near the lake.

Luxurious master bedroom has large private bay windows, separate garden tub and shower, and his and hers vanities.