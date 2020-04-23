5301 Mosscreek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 4 bedroom Frisco Home, Situated On a Nice GOLF Course Lot, with Beautiful Views, Spacious Family room, overlooks views of Golf Course and small pond. Brand new flooring installed in most areas, Interior has been freshly painted, as well as many other updates, The Covered Deck out back is perfect for morning coffee, 4 bdrm, 2 bath home in Frisco ISD. Walking distance to Curtsinger Elem., and you will enjoy the beautiful parks, and private lakes of Plantation Resort. Very close to Hwy. 121 and Preston Rd. as well as the Dallas North Tollway.