Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:01 AM

5301 Mosscreek Lane

5301 Mosscreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Mosscreek Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom Frisco Home, Situated On a Nice GOLF Course Lot, with Beautiful Views, Spacious Family room, overlooks views of Golf Course and small pond. Brand new flooring installed in most areas, Interior has been freshly painted, as well as many other updates, The Covered Deck out back is perfect for morning coffee, 4 bdrm, 2 bath home in Frisco ISD. Walking distance to Curtsinger Elem., and you will enjoy the beautiful parks, and private lakes of Plantation Resort. Very close to Hwy. 121 and Preston Rd. as well as the Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Mosscreek Lane have any available units?
5301 Mosscreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Mosscreek Lane have?
Some of 5301 Mosscreek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Mosscreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Mosscreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Mosscreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Mosscreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5301 Mosscreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Mosscreek Lane offers parking.
Does 5301 Mosscreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Mosscreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Mosscreek Lane have a pool?
No, 5301 Mosscreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Mosscreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5301 Mosscreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Mosscreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Mosscreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

