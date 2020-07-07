5250 Town and Country Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving

Live. Love. Loft.



Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So.come live here!



Apartment Amenities



Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms



Custom Granite Countertops - With Island*



Faux Travertine Vanity Counters With Dual Sinks*



Pendant Or Track Lighting In Kitchen*



Wood-Style Flooring In Kitchen



Nationwide Transfer Program



GE Appliance Package



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Built-In Microwave



Patio Or Balcony Private Yard*



Beautiful Views



Washer And Dryer Connections



Attached Garage



Community Amenities



Newly Renovated Resident Lounge With New Coffee Bar



Newly Renovated Business Center, & Individual study and group study space



Newly Renovated Resort Style Pool With Outdoor Lounge, Barbeque Grills, & Fire Pit



24-Hour Fitness Studio with Upgraded Equipment



Controlled Access Entry*



8-Hole Putting Green



Media Lounge



Package Receiving



Leash-Free Bark Park



Lewisville ISD



Flexible Lease Terms (3-12 Months)



