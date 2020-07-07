All apartments in Frisco
5250 Town and Country Blvd

5250 Town and Country Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Town and Country Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Looking for a new apartment?

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

_________________________________
  Live. Love. Loft. 

  Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance.  So.come live here!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms

Custom Granite Countertops - With Island*

Faux Travertine Vanity Counters With Dual Sinks*

Pendant Or Track Lighting In Kitchen*

Wood-Style Flooring In Kitchen

Nationwide Transfer Program

GE Appliance Package

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Built-In Microwave

Patio Or Balcony Private Yard*

Beautiful Views

Washer And Dryer Connections

Attached Garage

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Newly Renovated Resident Lounge With New Coffee Bar

Newly Renovated Business Center, & Individual study and group study space

Newly Renovated Resort Style Pool With Outdoor Lounge, Barbeque Grills, & Fire Pit

24-Hour Fitness Studio with Upgraded Equipment

Controlled Access Entry*

8-Hole Putting Green

Media Lounge

Package Receiving

Leash-Free Bark Park

Lewisville ISD

Flexible Lease Terms (3-12 Months)

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Town and Country Blvd have any available units?
5250 Town and Country Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 Town and Country Blvd have?
Some of 5250 Town and Country Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Town and Country Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Town and Country Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Town and Country Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 Town and Country Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5250 Town and Country Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Town and Country Blvd offers parking.
Does 5250 Town and Country Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 Town and Country Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Town and Country Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Town and Country Blvd has a pool.
Does 5250 Town and Country Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 5250 Town and Country Blvd has accessible units.
Does 5250 Town and Country Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 Town and Country Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

