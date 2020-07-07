5250 Town and Country Blvd

Amenities
Live. Love. Loft.
Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you've landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let's toast to the lobster linguini you'll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So.come live here!
Apartment Amenities
Ceiling Fans In All Bedrooms
Custom Granite Countertops - With Island*
Faux Travertine Vanity Counters With Dual Sinks*
Pendant Or Track Lighting In Kitchen*
Wood-Style Flooring In Kitchen
Nationwide Transfer Program
GE Appliance Package
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Built-In Microwave
Patio Or Balcony Private Yard*
Beautiful Views
Washer And Dryer Connections
Attached Garage
Community Amenities
Newly Renovated Resident Lounge With New Coffee Bar
Newly Renovated Business Center, & Individual study and group study space
Newly Renovated Resort Style Pool With Outdoor Lounge, Barbeque Grills, & Fire Pit
24-Hour Fitness Studio with Upgraded Equipment
Controlled Access Entry*
8-Hole Putting Green
Media Lounge
Package Receiving
Leash-Free Bark Park
Lewisville ISD
Flexible Lease Terms (3-12 Months)