All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4903 Northshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4903 Northshore Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

4903 Northshore Drive

4903 Northshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4903 Northshore Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning Ingram Custom home in exclusive gated community w gorgeous updates! Spacious, chef's kitchen is light and bright and is equipped with built in refrigerator, double ovens, and a veg. prep sink. The kitchen opens to the stunning family room which has a beautiful view of the pool and ample storage. Wet bar and beverage area boasts wine beverage refrigerator and is easily accessible for entertaining indoors or out. Wrought iron door, gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, extensive molding and mill-work truly make this home special! 5th bedroom upstairs could be a 2nd master or media room. Beautiful private pool, spa, has water feature. The covered patio is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Northshore Drive have any available units?
4903 Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 Northshore Drive have?
Some of 4903 Northshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4903 Northshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4903 Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 4903 Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 Northshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Northshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4903 Northshore Drive has a pool.
Does 4903 Northshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4903 Northshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Northshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District