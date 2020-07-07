4903 Northshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Stunning Ingram Custom home in exclusive gated community w gorgeous updates! Spacious, chef's kitchen is light and bright and is equipped with built in refrigerator, double ovens, and a veg. prep sink. The kitchen opens to the stunning family room which has a beautiful view of the pool and ample storage. Wet bar and beverage area boasts wine beverage refrigerator and is easily accessible for entertaining indoors or out. Wrought iron door, gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, extensive molding and mill-work truly make this home special! 5th bedroom upstairs could be a 2nd master or media room. Beautiful private pool, spa, has water feature. The covered patio is perfect for entertaining!