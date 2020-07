Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Pristine 2 story, sought after location, Corner lot with Hugh private back yard with board on board fencing & beautiful covered patio plus 3 car garage. Large open kitchen with large granite island. Hugh game room or media room upstairs! All SS appliances to stay including beautiful new 3 door refrigerator! Tons of storage with floored attic. Gorgeous wood Floors, and neutral colors make this the perfect home to lease! Tenant and or Tenant Agent to verify all information.