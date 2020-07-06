All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4653 San Marcos Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4653 San Marcos Way
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:05 AM

4653 San Marcos Way

4653 San Marcos Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4653 San Marcos Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
tennis court
Beautiful One Story home in the gated Lakes of Legacy. Study with french doors or living area. eat in Kitchen with built-in refrigerator, Granite counter tops, tile floors, large living room with built-in cabinets and wall of windows overlooking side yard with 29X10 patio. 2nd bedroom has a private courtyard. 3rd bedroom is shelved and can be use as an office. All the rooms has been painted off white and it is ready to move in! The tenant can enjoy Tennis club as well.
There is a Golf club very close to the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 San Marcos Way have any available units?
4653 San Marcos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 San Marcos Way have?
Some of 4653 San Marcos Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 San Marcos Way currently offering any rent specials?
4653 San Marcos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 San Marcos Way pet-friendly?
No, 4653 San Marcos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4653 San Marcos Way offer parking?
No, 4653 San Marcos Way does not offer parking.
Does 4653 San Marcos Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 San Marcos Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 San Marcos Way have a pool?
No, 4653 San Marcos Way does not have a pool.
Does 4653 San Marcos Way have accessible units?
No, 4653 San Marcos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 San Marcos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 San Marcos Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District