4653 San Marcos Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher tennis court fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard tennis court

Beautiful One Story home in the gated Lakes of Legacy. Study with french doors or living area. eat in Kitchen with built-in refrigerator, Granite counter tops, tile floors, large living room with built-in cabinets and wall of windows overlooking side yard with 29X10 patio. 2nd bedroom has a private courtyard. 3rd bedroom is shelved and can be use as an office. All the rooms has been painted off white and it is ready to move in! The tenant can enjoy Tennis club as well.

There is a Golf club very close to the house.