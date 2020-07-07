4553 Florence Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Upgrades galore on this elegant home that is perfect for entertaining in the huge gourmet kitchen. Beautiful drive up with fountain imported from Mexico in front and don't miss the breathtaking backyard overlooking the lake with the fountain. The outside doors are all upgraded to gorgeous iron doors. Over $100,000 in upgrades include Hunter Silhouette Motorized Sheers and Outdoor Roman Arbor which includes an outdoor kitchen. Rare lakeview property in Frisco. Don't miss this amazing property. Too many upgrades to list. Part of HOA includes membership in Lakes Academy, tennis, workout, pool. App fee is $50 per adult. Pets on a case by case basis.