Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:18 AM

4553 Florence Drive

4553 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Florence Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Upgrades galore on this elegant home that is perfect for entertaining in the huge gourmet kitchen. Beautiful drive up with fountain imported from Mexico in front and don't miss the breathtaking backyard overlooking the lake with the fountain. The outside doors are all upgraded to gorgeous iron doors. Over $100,000 in upgrades include Hunter Silhouette Motorized Sheers and Outdoor Roman Arbor which includes an outdoor kitchen. Rare lakeview property in Frisco. Don't miss this amazing property. Too many upgrades to list. Part of HOA includes membership in Lakes Academy, tennis, workout, pool. App fee is $50 per adult. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Florence Drive have any available units?
4553 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 Florence Drive have?
Some of 4553 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 Florence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4553 Florence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Florence Drive offers parking.
Does 4553 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Florence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4553 Florence Drive has a pool.
Does 4553 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4553 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

