All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4480 Mira Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4480 Mira Vista Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:52 PM

4480 Mira Vista Drive

4480 Mira Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4480 Mira Vista Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors, granite counters, . Office w glass double doors. Large Master on 1st Floor. Master bath with marble counters, steam shower. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with game room. optional 5th bedroom on 1st floor. 3 car garage. large convenient laundry room. Community pool close bye, and HOA includes tennis club membership with another pool.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Mira Vista Drive have any available units?
4480 Mira Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 Mira Vista Drive have?
Some of 4480 Mira Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 Mira Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Mira Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Mira Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4480 Mira Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4480 Mira Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4480 Mira Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 4480 Mira Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 Mira Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Mira Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4480 Mira Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 4480 Mira Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 4480 Mira Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Mira Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Mira Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District