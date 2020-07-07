4480 Mira Vista Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors, granite counters, . Office w glass double doors. Large Master on 1st Floor. Master bath with marble counters, steam shower. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with game room. optional 5th bedroom on 1st floor. 3 car garage. large convenient laundry room. Community pool close bye, and HOA includes tennis club membership with another pool.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.