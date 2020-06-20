4311 Verde Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL home in the heart of west Frisco! Situated on a cul-de-sac convenient to major attractions. Travertine floors throughout majority downstairs. Grand kitchen w ss appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space. Perfect for entertaining! Large lvg area w gas fireplace and stone surround. Nail down hardwoods in mstr and secondary bdrms located on first floor as well as additional full bath. MASSIVE mstr closet connects to laundry. Upstairs has second living room, two generous sized bedrooms and full bath. Side patio is great for grilling and lounging. Back portion of yard off patio is all turf, low maintenance! Tankless wtr heater, radiant barrier, Nest and entire home water purifier are all extra bonuses!