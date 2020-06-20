All apartments in Frisco
4311 Verde Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4311 Verde Lane

4311 Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Verde Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
BEAUTIFUL home in the heart of west Frisco! Situated on a cul-de-sac convenient to major attractions. Travertine floors throughout majority downstairs. Grand kitchen w ss appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space. Perfect for entertaining! Large lvg area w gas fireplace and stone surround. Nail down hardwoods in mstr and secondary bdrms located on first floor as well as additional full bath. MASSIVE mstr closet connects to laundry. Upstairs has second living room, two generous sized bedrooms and full bath. Side patio is great for grilling and lounging. Back portion of yard off patio is all turf, low maintenance! Tankless wtr heater, radiant barrier, Nest and entire home water purifier are all extra bonuses!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Verde Lane have any available units?
4311 Verde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Verde Lane have?
Some of 4311 Verde Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Verde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Verde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Verde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4311 Verde Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Verde Lane offers parking.
Does 4311 Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Verde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Verde Lane have a pool?
No, 4311 Verde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 4311 Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Verde Lane has units with dishwashers.

