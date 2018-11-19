4307 Trailridge Drive

Amenities

Single story home in Frisco's Hillcrest Estates next to great shopping, exemplary Frisco ISD schools and minutes away from 121 and the Dallas North Tollway. This home features a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living layout with a beautiful upgraded kitchen, island with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. No Smoking allowed.



Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenants or their agent must verify all information including schools.