4307 Trailridge Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

4307 Trailridge Drive

4307 Trailridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Trailridge Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home in Frisco's Hillcrest Estates next to great shopping, exemplary Frisco ISD schools and minutes away from 121 and the Dallas North Tollway. This home features a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living layout with a beautiful upgraded kitchen, island with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. No Smoking allowed.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenants or their agent must verify all information including schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Trailridge Drive have any available units?
4307 Trailridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Trailridge Drive have?
Some of 4307 Trailridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Trailridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Trailridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Trailridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Trailridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4307 Trailridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Trailridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4307 Trailridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Trailridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Trailridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4307 Trailridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Trailridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4307 Trailridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Trailridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Trailridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

