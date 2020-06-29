4246 Sevilla Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Custom Built 2017 Home ready for Move in! Fantastic 4 bed with large rooms. Downstairs includes office, Half Bath, open Kitchen and Living Areas with huge island, 6 burner gas range, walk-in pantry, tons of storage. Beautiful Master suite with large shower, walk-in closet, sitting area. Utility with counter space, extra fridge space, and storage. Upstairs showcases a huge Game Room and 3 secondary Bedrooms. One bedroom includes a full bath and the other 2 share a Bath. Backyard patio is partially covered with luxury landscaping. Maintenance free synthetic grass is green all year long! Hardwoods throughout the first floor and designer finishes. Small pets case by case with deposit.