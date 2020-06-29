All apartments in Frisco
4246 Sevilla Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:34 AM

4246 Sevilla Drive

4246 Sevilla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4246 Sevilla Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Custom Built 2017 Home ready for Move in! Fantastic 4 bed with large rooms. Downstairs includes office, Half Bath, open Kitchen and Living Areas with huge island, 6 burner gas range, walk-in pantry, tons of storage. Beautiful Master suite with large shower, walk-in closet, sitting area. Utility with counter space, extra fridge space, and storage. Upstairs showcases a huge Game Room and 3 secondary Bedrooms. One bedroom includes a full bath and the other 2 share a Bath. Backyard patio is partially covered with luxury landscaping. Maintenance free synthetic grass is green all year long! Hardwoods throughout the first floor and designer finishes. Small pets case by case with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 Sevilla Drive have any available units?
4246 Sevilla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4246 Sevilla Drive have?
Some of 4246 Sevilla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 Sevilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4246 Sevilla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 Sevilla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4246 Sevilla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4246 Sevilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4246 Sevilla Drive offers parking.
Does 4246 Sevilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4246 Sevilla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 Sevilla Drive have a pool?
No, 4246 Sevilla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4246 Sevilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 4246 Sevilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 Sevilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4246 Sevilla Drive has units with dishwashers.

