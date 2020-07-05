4143 Sun King Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home located in Kings Garden community close to top rated Frisco schools. Fresh, updated paint throughout with updated flooring, white cabinets, and all brand new stainless steel appliances included makes this home move-in ready! Bright, open layout provides lots of room for you! Bonus room located in between master bedroom and secondary bedrooms can also serve as a den, game room, exercise room or more. Amenities include community pool, playground and large grassy park just down the street! Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to Tollway, Hwy 121, 423 & Main Street in Frisco. Pets are on case-by-case basis. Application and instructions in MLS docs.