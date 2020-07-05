All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4143 Sun King Lane

4143 Sun King Lane · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4143 Sun King Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home located in Kings Garden community close to top rated Frisco schools. Fresh, updated paint throughout with updated flooring, white cabinets, and all brand new stainless steel appliances included makes this home move-in ready! Bright, open layout provides lots of room for you! Bonus room located in between master bedroom and secondary bedrooms can also serve as a den, game room, exercise room or more. Amenities include community pool, playground and large grassy park just down the street! Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to Tollway, Hwy 121, 423 & Main Street in Frisco. Pets are on case-by-case basis. Application and instructions in MLS docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Sun King Lane have any available units?
4143 Sun King Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Sun King Lane have?
Some of 4143 Sun King Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Sun King Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Sun King Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Sun King Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Sun King Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Sun King Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Sun King Lane offers parking.
Does 4143 Sun King Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Sun King Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Sun King Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Sun King Lane has a pool.
Does 4143 Sun King Lane have accessible units?
No, 4143 Sun King Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Sun King Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4143 Sun King Lane has units with dishwashers.

