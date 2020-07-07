4118 Armistice Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This property is a lease to buy with Home Partners of America. Cute house in quiet area, only 1 owner, meticulously clean, and just painted! Newer wood flooring (2014), lifetime warranty on the foundation repair (2017), replaced water heater (2014), disposal (2018), board on board cedar fence (2013), radiant barrier, Sears Home Warranty valid until October 2019. This house shows the care and attention given and is ready for new owners. HOA includes 9-hole golf course, lazy river, beachfront children's pool, children's fenced play area, 2 hot tubs, several lakes with catch and release fishing--maintained by Dept Of Fish & Game, guard on duty 24.7. Multiple HOA activities at clubhouse, a resort of its own!