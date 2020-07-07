All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4118 Armistice Drive

4118 Armistice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Armistice Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This property is a lease to buy with Home Partners of America. Cute house in quiet area, only 1 owner, meticulously clean, and just painted! Newer wood flooring (2014), lifetime warranty on the foundation repair (2017), replaced water heater (2014), disposal (2018), board on board cedar fence (2013), radiant barrier, Sears Home Warranty valid until October 2019. This house shows the care and attention given and is ready for new owners. HOA includes 9-hole golf course, lazy river, beachfront children's pool, children's fenced play area, 2 hot tubs, several lakes with catch and release fishing--maintained by Dept Of Fish & Game, guard on duty 24.7. Multiple HOA activities at clubhouse, a resort of its own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Armistice Drive have any available units?
4118 Armistice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Armistice Drive have?
Some of 4118 Armistice Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Armistice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Armistice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Armistice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Armistice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4118 Armistice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Armistice Drive offers parking.
Does 4118 Armistice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Armistice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Armistice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4118 Armistice Drive has a pool.
Does 4118 Armistice Drive have accessible units?
No, 4118 Armistice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Armistice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Armistice Drive has units with dishwashers.

