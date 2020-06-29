All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:37 AM

4073 Navarro Way

4073 Navaro Way · No Longer Available
Location

4073 Navaro Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling Custom Home in Highly Popular Stewart Creek! High Ceilings, Open and Bright! Island Kitchen features 42 inch Custom Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Upgraded Skip Trowel Texture! Large Master Suite, in the back, includes a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Walk-in Closet! 2nd Bedroom is Oversized, and would make a Great Guest Room! 3rd Bedroom has Glass French Doors - Perfect for a Home Office!! Plantation Shutters on the Front! New Carpet coming soon!! Sprinker System and Fenced Yard with a Very Pretty Lawn!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4073 Navarro Way have any available units?
4073 Navarro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4073 Navarro Way have?
Some of 4073 Navarro Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4073 Navarro Way currently offering any rent specials?
4073 Navarro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4073 Navarro Way pet-friendly?
No, 4073 Navarro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4073 Navarro Way offer parking?
Yes, 4073 Navarro Way offers parking.
Does 4073 Navarro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4073 Navarro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4073 Navarro Way have a pool?
No, 4073 Navarro Way does not have a pool.
Does 4073 Navarro Way have accessible units?
No, 4073 Navarro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4073 Navarro Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4073 Navarro Way does not have units with dishwashers.

