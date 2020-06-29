4073 Navarro Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling Custom Home in Highly Popular Stewart Creek! High Ceilings, Open and Bright! Island Kitchen features 42 inch Custom Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Upgraded Skip Trowel Texture! Large Master Suite, in the back, includes a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Walk-in Closet! 2nd Bedroom is Oversized, and would make a Great Guest Room! 3rd Bedroom has Glass French Doors - Perfect for a Home Office!! Plantation Shutters on the Front! New Carpet coming soon!! Sprinker System and Fenced Yard with a Very Pretty Lawn!!