4004 Moorcroft Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4004 Moorcroft Road

4004 Moorcroft Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Moorcroft Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Two story home in a nice neighborhood! Master and study rooms down, guest bed with full bath upstairs, Other 2 bed rooms upstairs, game room upstairs, Kitchen has SS appliances and Granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding. Master bathroom has double vanity, and walk-in closet. Cast stone fireplace gas starter, covered patio. Club house, playground, community pool and walking trail to the lake. Closer to shopping and Restaurants, easy access to Hwy 121, 380 and North Dallas Tollway. REFRIGERATOR, STAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Moorcroft Road have any available units?
4004 Moorcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Moorcroft Road have?
Some of 4004 Moorcroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Moorcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Moorcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Moorcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Moorcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4004 Moorcroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Moorcroft Road offers parking.
Does 4004 Moorcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Moorcroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Moorcroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 4004 Moorcroft Road has a pool.
Does 4004 Moorcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 4004 Moorcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Moorcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Moorcroft Road has units with dishwashers.

