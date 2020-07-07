4004 Moorcroft Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Two story home in a nice neighborhood! Master and study rooms down, guest bed with full bath upstairs, Other 2 bed rooms upstairs, game room upstairs, Kitchen has SS appliances and Granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding. Master bathroom has double vanity, and walk-in closet. Cast stone fireplace gas starter, covered patio. Club house, playground, community pool and walking trail to the lake. Closer to shopping and Restaurants, easy access to Hwy 121, 380 and North Dallas Tollway. REFRIGERATOR, STAY.