Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3989 Sparkling Brook Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

3989 Sparkling Brook Dr

3989 Sparkling Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3989 Sparkling Brook Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Great location across form heavily treed green belt. Enjoy views when relaxing in rocking chair under oversized covered front porch. Covered back porch for the weekend barbecues. Spacious kitchen with work station island, raised panel oak cabinets, ceramic tile back splash, extra cabinets and storage, gas cook top and ceramic tile flooring. 3 full bathroom . Bedroom 3 and 4 have jack and Jill bath. Large backyard with full sprinkler. Community pool, greenbelts, park and playground area. Quick access to North Texas Tollway and downtown Frisco. Owner doesn't accept cats. Only one dog, under 35 lbs permitted with further owner approval and approved app. Must verify room sizes and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr have any available units?
3989 Sparkling Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr have?
Some of 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3989 Sparkling Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr has a pool.
Does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3989 Sparkling Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.

