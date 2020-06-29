3989 Sparkling Brook Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool bbq/grill

Great location across form heavily treed green belt. Enjoy views when relaxing in rocking chair under oversized covered front porch. Covered back porch for the weekend barbecues. Spacious kitchen with work station island, raised panel oak cabinets, ceramic tile back splash, extra cabinets and storage, gas cook top and ceramic tile flooring. 3 full bathroom . Bedroom 3 and 4 have jack and Jill bath. Large backyard with full sprinkler. Community pool, greenbelts, park and playground area. Quick access to North Texas Tollway and downtown Frisco. Owner doesn't accept cats. Only one dog, under 35 lbs permitted with further owner approval and approved app. Must verify room sizes and schools.