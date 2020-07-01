3953 Benchmark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

Former Shaddock model, fully furnished, with $230,000 in upgrades! Warm hardwoods, plantation shutters, and neutral palette throughout! Rich wainscoting study; first level guest suite. Incredible living space with beamed ceiling, stunning fireplace focal point, and full of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with large center island, professional 6 burner Dacor range, and built-in fridge! Cozy breakfast room complete with fireplace and custom work space. Luxurious master suite with travertine and glass tile. Upstairs layout includes extended game room with wet bar and balcony; furnished media room with dry bar & attic access; 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. *For Sale or Lease*