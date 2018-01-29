3816 Winding Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Stunning 3 Bed, 2 Bath home w BONUS OR MEDIA ROOM!! A Rare find in the heart of Frisco, close to 121, Stonebriar Mall, amazing restaurants and top schools. This desirable open layout home has split bedrooms, an office, and a beautiful formal dining. Newly renovated kitchen w 42 inch cabinets, skylight & upgraded granite counters. Newer plantation shutters certainly give this home the grand look! Bathrooms redone using exquisite stone & quartz. Meticulously maintained by landlord; home comes with a water filter & softening system, newer AC, water heater and roof. To top that, this home comes with a STORM SHELTER BED! Ready to move in for the holidays!