All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3816 Winding Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3816 Winding Way
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

3816 Winding Way

3816 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3816 Winding Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning 3 Bed, 2 Bath home w BONUS OR MEDIA ROOM!! A Rare find in the heart of Frisco, close to 121, Stonebriar Mall, amazing restaurants and top schools. This desirable open layout home has split bedrooms, an office, and a beautiful formal dining. Newly renovated kitchen w 42 inch cabinets, skylight & upgraded granite counters. Newer plantation shutters certainly give this home the grand look! Bathrooms redone using exquisite stone & quartz. Meticulously maintained by landlord; home comes with a water filter & softening system, newer AC, water heater and roof. To top that, this home comes with a STORM SHELTER BED! Ready to move in for the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Winding Way have any available units?
3816 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Winding Way have?
Some of 3816 Winding Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Winding Way pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Winding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3816 Winding Way offer parking?
No, 3816 Winding Way does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Winding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Winding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Winding Way have a pool?
No, 3816 Winding Way does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Winding Way have accessible units?
No, 3816 Winding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Winding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Winding Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District