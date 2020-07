Amenities

This home is ready for occupancy! Home has carpet, wood and ceramic floors throughout. This 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom has all appliances included and that includes washer and dryer and refrigerator. Property comes with lawn care and a Vivint home security system with 4 cameras and door lock. Located close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Fast growing area close to major highways. Must see!