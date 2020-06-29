3598 Arrowwood Drive

Amenities

This well-maintained home positioned on corner lot leaves little to be desired. Formal living and dining areas at entrance sets the stage for the character of this home. Gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and island welcome any family mealtime. The family area with high ceilings and gas fireplaces is the perfect place to gather. First floor study can be used as 5th bedroom. Master suite is spacious with separate vanities, shower and jetted tub. Upstairs family can spend time in an oversized gameroom tucked away in the rear adjacent to the media room. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs and split. Entertain outdoor on this large yard with BOB 8ft fence protecting your privacy!