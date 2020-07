Amenities

This lovely home have so much to offer large open floor plan for family gatherings. Huge kitchen with big Ialand, Eat-in Kitchen. Two living roomm and master down. Four bedroom up with walk in closets and large game room and media room. Nice size for office and back yard with over-sized covered patio and 8 feet wood fence. Neighborhood has community pool, playground and walking paths. Come to check it out today. Refrigerator will be stayed with the house.