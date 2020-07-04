3448 Greenbrier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

Stunning Modern Mediterranean style in Frisco's prestigious gated Newman Village. Built by Darling, this 2-Story 4 BD 5 BA home has it all, features Gourmet Kitchen, SS high end appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, built in ref & wine cooler, custom cabinets to ceiling. Open floor plan with over $95k in upgrades include hand scraped wood floor, plantation shutters, new luxury carpet, media room with leather recliners, high tech equipment all stay. Master has access to large covered patio with fireplace. Dining, Study, Guest Suite, front Courtyard, Covered Porch & Covered Outdoor Living with Fireplace, Mud Room, 3 Car Garage. Game and Media room on 2nd floor. Home Close to gate! Contact Realtor Dean Muriby