All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3448 Greenbrier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3448 Greenbrier Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

3448 Greenbrier Drive

3448 Greenbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3448 Greenbrier Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Stunning Modern Mediterranean style in Frisco's prestigious gated Newman Village. Built by Darling, this 2-Story 4 BD 5 BA home has it all, features Gourmet Kitchen, SS high end appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, built in ref & wine cooler, custom cabinets to ceiling. Open floor plan with over $95k in upgrades include hand scraped wood floor, plantation shutters, new luxury carpet, media room with leather recliners, high tech equipment all stay. Master has access to large covered patio with fireplace. Dining, Study, Guest Suite, front Courtyard, Covered Porch & Covered Outdoor Living with Fireplace, Mud Room, 3 Car Garage. Game and Media room on 2nd floor. Home Close to gate! Contact Realtor Dean Muriby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Greenbrier Drive have any available units?
3448 Greenbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3448 Greenbrier Drive have?
Some of 3448 Greenbrier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3448 Greenbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Greenbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Greenbrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Greenbrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3448 Greenbrier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3448 Greenbrier Drive offers parking.
Does 3448 Greenbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3448 Greenbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Greenbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 3448 Greenbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3448 Greenbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3448 Greenbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Greenbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3448 Greenbrier Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District