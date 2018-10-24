3239 Woodbine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Welcome to your new residence as you are greeted by the stone and brick exterior. Enter this beauty to find a bedroom-study and wood floors. The separate formal dining area leads you to the OPEN kitchen, breakfast and family room with a breakfast bar that overlooks the nice backyard with a large pergola, gas grill line and gated drive for privacy. The large downstairs master suite offers a corner tub, separate vanities and two closets. The upstairs features a large game room, media room and three large bedrooms with nice closets. Great Frisco ISD, community pool! North facing.