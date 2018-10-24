All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3239 Woodbine Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3239 Woodbine Trail
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:09 PM

3239 Woodbine Trail

3239 Woodbine Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3239 Woodbine Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome to your new residence as you are greeted by the stone and brick exterior. Enter this beauty to find a bedroom-study and wood floors. The separate formal dining area leads you to the OPEN kitchen, breakfast and family room with a breakfast bar that overlooks the nice backyard with a large pergola, gas grill line and gated drive for privacy. The large downstairs master suite offers a corner tub, separate vanities and two closets. The upstairs features a large game room, media room and three large bedrooms with nice closets. Great Frisco ISD, community pool! North facing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Woodbine Trail have any available units?
3239 Woodbine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 Woodbine Trail have?
Some of 3239 Woodbine Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 Woodbine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Woodbine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Woodbine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3239 Woodbine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3239 Woodbine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3239 Woodbine Trail offers parking.
Does 3239 Woodbine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 Woodbine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Woodbine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3239 Woodbine Trail has a pool.
Does 3239 Woodbine Trail have accessible units?
No, 3239 Woodbine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Woodbine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 Woodbine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District