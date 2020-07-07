All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

3208 Cedar Creek Trail

3208 Cedar Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Cedar Creek Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the VILLAGE LAKES community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. 2 Living areas, Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. Study, dinning and mud room down. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media and large game room. High ceilings in Family room. Community has pool, parks, playgrounds. Walking distance to all shopping centers. Conveniently close to Dallas Tollway North, Highway 121. Close to Stonebair mall .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail have any available units?
3208 Cedar Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail have?
Some of 3208 Cedar Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Cedar Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Cedar Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Cedar Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Cedar Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Cedar Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Cedar Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3208 Cedar Creek Trail has a pool.
Does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3208 Cedar Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Cedar Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Cedar Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

