3208 Cedar Creek Trail

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the VILLAGE LAKES community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. 2 Living areas, Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. Study, dinning and mud room down. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media and large game room. High ceilings in Family room. Community has pool, parks, playgrounds. Walking distance to all shopping centers. Conveniently close to Dallas Tollway North, Highway 121. Close to Stonebair mall .