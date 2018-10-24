3166 Oryx Trail

Amenities
FANTASTIC HOME IN BEAUTIFUL KINGSWOOD VILLAGE OF FRISCO! Meritage Home with 5-bed, 4.5 bath, 2-car garage. This fantastic 2-story home features:
-Gourmet kitchen
-Quartz countertops
-Large island
-Curved staircase with iron railing
-White stone fireplace
-Open floor plan
-Media room
-Master Bedroom downstairs
-Large walk in pantry
-Gas cook top
Highly Sought After Frisco Schools!
Pets are not allowed. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.