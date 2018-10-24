All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3166 Oryx Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3166 Oryx Trail
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:11 PM

3166 Oryx Trail

3166 Oryx Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3166 Oryx Trl, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
FANTASTIC HOME IN BEAUTIFUL KINGSWOOD VILLAGE OF FRISCO! Meritage Home with 5-bed, 4.5 bath, 2-car garage. This fantastic 2-story home features:
-Gourmet kitchen
-Quartz countertops
-Large island
-Curved staircase with iron railing
-White stone fireplace
-Open floor plan
-Media room
-Master Bedroom downstairs
-Large walk in pantry
-Gas cook top

Highly Sought After Frisco Schools!

Pets are not allowed. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3166 Oryx Trail have any available units?
3166 Oryx Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3166 Oryx Trail have?
Some of 3166 Oryx Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3166 Oryx Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3166 Oryx Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3166 Oryx Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3166 Oryx Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3166 Oryx Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3166 Oryx Trail offers parking.
Does 3166 Oryx Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3166 Oryx Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3166 Oryx Trail have a pool?
No, 3166 Oryx Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3166 Oryx Trail have accessible units?
No, 3166 Oryx Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3166 Oryx Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3166 Oryx Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District