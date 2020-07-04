3052 Aerial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous home ready to move in, Hardwood floors lead the front door thru out the downstairs living areas. Stainless Steel appliances no Refrigerator, 5 burning Gas cooktop, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, Glass tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Large family room overlooks by the upstairs balcony Large Master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks, large shower and garden tub.Sec bedroom are up along with small study w balcony access, Game room and a great large media room.Home close to parks and shopping center.