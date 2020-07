Amenities

Best Location in West Frisco! Highly Sought after 1 story home in the Trails of Frisco. Open and friendly floor plan with 3 bedrooms, additional study can be used as guest room or 4th bedroom. The master is separate from the others for privacy. Open kitchen, breakfast area and living room make entertaining a breeze. Tall ceilings, light colors make decorating simple. Backyard has a recent board on board 8' privacy fence with steel posts. Patio is spacious and ready for your cookouts.