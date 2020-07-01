All apartments in Frisco
Location

2172 Poppyvine Rd, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
media room
New home in Frisco ready in AUGUST. Check out the pictures and see this Fabulous house! A rare opportunity to live in the highly sought after city of Frisco in a new 4/3/2 Gorgeous house. Gorgeous Kitchen, Bathrooms and Floors! Master and a guest or 2nd bedroom on ground floor. Media Room plus 2 addition rooms on 2nd floor with a full bath. Deposit is equal to one-month. Pet fee $500 it's a new house & no large breeds unless it's a lab. Must see! Contact Dean Muriby or complete form below for quickest response Now !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Poppyvine Road have any available units?
2172 Poppyvine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2172 Poppyvine Road have?
Some of 2172 Poppyvine Road's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Poppyvine Road currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Poppyvine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Poppyvine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 Poppyvine Road is pet friendly.
Does 2172 Poppyvine Road offer parking?
No, 2172 Poppyvine Road does not offer parking.
Does 2172 Poppyvine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Poppyvine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Poppyvine Road have a pool?
Yes, 2172 Poppyvine Road has a pool.
Does 2172 Poppyvine Road have accessible units?
No, 2172 Poppyvine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Poppyvine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 Poppyvine Road does not have units with dishwashers.

