2172 Poppyvine Road

Amenities
New home in Frisco ready in AUGUST. Check out the pictures and see this Fabulous house! A rare opportunity to live in the highly sought after city of Frisco in a new 4/3/2 Gorgeous house. Gorgeous Kitchen, Bathrooms and Floors! Master and a guest or 2nd bedroom on ground floor. Media Room plus 2 addition rooms on 2nd floor with a full bath. Deposit is equal to one-month. Pet fee $500 it's a new house & no large breeds unless it's a lab. Must see! Contact Dean Muriby or complete form below for quickest response Now !