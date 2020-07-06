All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:53 AM

1735 Timber Ridge Drive

1735 Timber Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Timber Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Walking to Bledsoe and Pearson schools. Beautifully upgraded open plan Smarthome in Lone Star Ranch. Premium upgrades include new paint, hardwood flooring and carpet. Granite counters with SS appliances make this home a delight. The formals, entry, family & study have hardwood. Four upstairs bedrooms are complemented with two full baths (1 Jack n Jill), Large gameroom and fully loaded media (120in with 3D and bose HT). Beautiful Backyard with Arbor and seven burner grill. The house includes the use of 4d fridge and Washer & Dryer premium appliances. Smart features include controlled lights, thermostats and sprinklers. HOA allows full use of premium LSR facilities - basketball, volleyball, gym & swimming pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
1735 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1735 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Timber Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1735 Timber Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1735 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Timber Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

