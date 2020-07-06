1735 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Walking to Bledsoe and Pearson schools. Beautifully upgraded open plan Smarthome in Lone Star Ranch. Premium upgrades include new paint, hardwood flooring and carpet. Granite counters with SS appliances make this home a delight. The formals, entry, family & study have hardwood. Four upstairs bedrooms are complemented with two full baths (1 Jack n Jill), Large gameroom and fully loaded media (120in with 3D and bose HT). Beautiful Backyard with Arbor and seven burner grill. The house includes the use of 4d fridge and Washer & Dryer premium appliances. Smart features include controlled lights, thermostats and sprinklers. HOA allows full use of premium LSR facilities - basketball, volleyball, gym & swimming pools.